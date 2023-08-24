Friday Night Frenzy: Olivet Eagles turn to former Coach

OLIVET, Mich. (WILX) - Lansing Catholic plays in the CAAC White, and that league adds two new members this season, Lakewood and Olivet.

The Olivet Eagles have called upon their former head coach Gabe Priddy, who was on staff last year as an assistant.

Now, he takes over the reigns again as the head man, and this program has enjoyed great success in recent years with six straight winning seasons.

New league, new head coach, same lofty goals.

You can watch that interview in the player above.

Subscribe to our News 10 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning.

Copyright 2022 WILX. All rights reserved.