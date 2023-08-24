Advertise With Us

Friday Night Frenzy: Olivet Eagles turn to former Coach

By WILX News 10
Published: Aug. 23, 2023 at 9:05 PM EDT|Updated: 28 minutes ago
OLIVET, Mich. (WILX) - Lansing Catholic plays in the CAAC White, and that league adds two new members this season, Lakewood and Olivet.

The Olivet Eagles have called upon their former head coach Gabe Priddy, who was on staff last year as an assistant.

Now, he takes over the reigns again as the head man, and this program has enjoyed great success in recent years with six straight winning seasons.

New league, new head coach, same lofty goals.

You can watch that interview in the player above.

