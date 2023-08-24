Advertise With Us

Friday Night Frenzy: Okemos Wolves try to find a silver lining

By WILX News 10
Published: Aug. 23, 2023 at 9:02 PM EDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
OKEMOS, Mich. (WILX) - Okemos once had a proud football tradition, but lately it has fallen on hard times.

Coach Efe Scott Emaukpour tries to stay upbeat amidst an astounding 31-game losing streak.

The last Okemos football win came in week two of the 2019 season.

The numbers are better than last year when they had to drop varsity football for the final four games, but Efe, a onetime star athlete, will not back down from this challenge.

You can watch that full interview in the video player above.

