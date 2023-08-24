Friday Night Frenzy: MSU Spartans open their 100th season at Spartan Stadium

EAST LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - In what will open the 100th season of football at Spartan Stadium, the team has been hard at work practicing for three weeks.

There is a daily battle for positions, including at quarterback where Noah Kim and Katin Houser are vying to start that opener against the CMU Chippewas.

Mel Tucker is in his fourth season. We asked if this last week of practice is enough time to separate the men from the boys.

You can watch that full interview in the player above.

