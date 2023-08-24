Friday Night Frenzy: Lumen Christi keeps rolling out winning teams

LUMEN CHRISTI, Mich. (WILX) - Last year, it looked like Lumeni Christi was going to have a down year.

They lost their first three games of the season, but roared back to win 11 in a row to finish the season.

They even won another Division 7 state championship with a 15-12 win over Traverse City St. Francis in the title game at Detroit’s Ford Field.

Lumen switches conferences this season to the prestigious catholic league, so it’s new ground for them.

You can watch our full segment on them in the video player above.

Subscribe to our News 10 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning.

Copyright 2022 WILX. All rights reserved.