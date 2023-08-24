Friday Night Frenzy: Lions opening season with high optimism

DETROIT, Mich. (WILX) - The Lions finished last season winning eight of their last 10 games and nearly inching their way to the playoffs.

Aron Rodgers left Green Bay and is out of the division now, and the Lions are viewed as an up-and-coming contender.

That, of course, has put the onus on coach Dan Campbell to produce a winner.

You can see his full interview in the player above.

