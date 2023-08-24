Friday Night Frenzy: Lansing Catholic Cougars try to rebound from 6-6 season

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Lansing Catholic had a very rough start out of the gate in 2022.

We saw them lose their first three games and five of their first seven, but the Cougars won four in a row late in the year before losing to powerhouse Grand Rapids West Catholic in the regionals.

The cougars could not get any consistent quarterback play last year, but they think they have resolved that issue this season.

They open Thursday night at Waverly, and third-year coach Jim Baker still banks on the Lansing Catholic tradition of football.

You can watch that interview in the player above.

