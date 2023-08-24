Advertise With Us

Friday Night Frenzy: East Lansing Trojans build on tradition

By WILX News 10
Published: Aug. 23, 2023 at 8:58 PM EDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
EAST LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - The East Lansing Trojans have a tradition of winning under the direction of Coach Bill Feraco.

Entering season number 20 as the head coach, he has led East Lansing to the playoffs for six consecutive seasons.

The Trojans won two playoff games last season and have some key graduation losses, but as Feraco told Fred, that’s part of the drill in prep football.

You can watch that interview in the player above.

