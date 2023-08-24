Friday Night Frenzy: DeWitt Panthers are looking to make another run

DEWITT, Mich. (WILX) - A few weeks ago, the Panthers held a media day for all of us to come out and preview their season.

Since 2009, the Panthers have had an incredible accumulative record of 149 and 26.

Coach Rob Zimmerman likes the feel of his team heading into Thursday night’s opener against Haslett.

“They just are hungry and whenever you see that mentality... that drive it’s hard not to be excited as a coach when the kids have that fire and there’s an awful lot of guys on this team that just love football -- love playing the game and that’s hard to find sometimes,” he said.

You can watch his full interview in the video player above.

