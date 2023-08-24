Advertise With Us

First Alert Weather Forecast

Dry weather to start the clean-up today
First Alert Weather Friday morning webcast from WILX News 10
By Darrin Rockcole
Published: Nov. 16, 2022 at 11:10 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Storms hit Mid-Michigan hard last night with damaging winds, heavy rainfall and even a tornado near Williamston. Allow extra time for travel this morning with downed trees and power lines blocking some roadways.

Today the clean-up gets underway with dry weather. Plan on clouds and a few peeks at the sun today. It will still be rather humid today, but cooler with highs near 80º. Tonight we will be partly to mostly cloudy. We do have a small chance of a stray shower tonight with low temperatures in the low 60s.

We start the weekend under the clouds and do have a small chance of a stray shower. You will notice the humidity will be lower Saturday. High temperatures Saturday in the mid 70s. Mostly sunny skies round out the weekend on Sunday with highs once again in the low to mid 70s.

The dry weather continues Monday with some sunshine and highs in the upper 70s. Rain showers are possible Tuesday and it will be a few degrees cooler with a high near 70º.

ALMANAC INFORMATION for August 25, 2023

  • Average High: 80º Average Low 58º
  • Lansing Record High: 96° 1948
  • Lansing Record Low: 38° 1977
  • Jackson Record High: 96º 1948
  • Jackson Record Low: 40º 1927

