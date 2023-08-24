First Alert Weather Forecast

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Storms hit Mid-Michigan hard last night with damaging winds, heavy rainfall and even a tornado near Williamston. Allow extra time for travel this morning with downed trees and power lines blocking some roadways.

Today the clean-up gets underway with dry weather. Plan on clouds and a few peeks at the sun today. It will still be rather humid today, but cooler with highs near 80º. Tonight we will be partly to mostly cloudy. We do have a small chance of a stray shower tonight with low temperatures in the low 60s.

We start the weekend under the clouds and do have a small chance of a stray shower. You will notice the humidity will be lower Saturday. High temperatures Saturday in the mid 70s. Mostly sunny skies round out the weekend on Sunday with highs once again in the low to mid 70s.

The dry weather continues Monday with some sunshine and highs in the upper 70s. Rain showers are possible Tuesday and it will be a few degrees cooler with a high near 70º.

ALMANAC INFORMATION for August 25, 2023

Average High: 80º Average Low 58º

Lansing Record High: 96° 1948

Lansing Record Low: 38° 1977

Jackson Record High: 96º 1948

Jackson Record Low: 40º 1927

