Experts share advice on dealing with extreme heat during MSU welcome week.

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Students and parents flooding the Michigan State campus today for fall move-in. Temperatures Wednesday reached highs in the 90′s.

Parents like Jennifer Schenkel say they are prepared for the heat. Traveling from Fort Wayne, Indiana to bring her son to m-s-u, she says the campus was prepared for their arrival.

“I brought a little cooler with ice and water, so that we could constantly stay hydrated.”

Ethan Khanuja is an incoming freshman. He says his family was ready for the weather conditions.

“My grandparents came and helped, so they were looking at the weather and so was I on the way.”

The combination of heat and humidity can be a real problem says state climatologist Jeff Andresen.

“We’re seeing values of 100 Fahrenheit and even higher than that. Those are dangerous and can lead to people not being able to anticipate the heat.”

Andresen says on hot days like this you must listen to your body.

“There are symptoms of moisture stress and even the worst-case heat stroke that we need to pay attention to what are bodies are telling us.”

New freshman Britney Onyegbule offered an important piece of advice... On how to deal with hot days like this.

“Stay calm, if you’re angry, you’re going to make us angry and it’s a hot day so just stay calm.”

