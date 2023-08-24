East Lansing police investigating Aug. 22 serial assaults

EAST LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - The East Lansing police Department is asking for information regarding a series of assaults.

ELPD officers are investigating assaults that occurred in the evening on Grand River Ave between Bailey Rd. and Abbott Rd. on Aug. 22.

Police are asking anyone with information to call Detective Justan Horst by email at jhorst@elpolice.com or by calling 517-927-2281.

You can also contact officer Harrison at kharris@elpolice.com or by calling 517-375-1051.

Subscribe to our News 10 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning.

Copyright 2023 WILX. All rights reserved.