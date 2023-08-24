Advertise With Us

East Lansing police investigating Aug. 22 serial assaults

(wilx)
By Wells Foster
Published: Aug. 24, 2023 at 3:30 PM EDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
EAST LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - The East Lansing police Department is asking for information regarding a series of assaults.

ELPD officers are investigating assaults that occurred in the evening on Grand River Ave between Bailey Rd. and Abbott Rd. on Aug. 22.

Police are asking anyone with information to call Detective Justan Horst by email at jhorst@elpolice.com or by calling 517-927-2281.

You can also contact officer Harrison at kharris@elpolice.com or by calling 517-375-1051.

