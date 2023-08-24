Algal bloom health advisory lifted for Lake Diane

HILLSDALE, Mich. (WILX) - A public health advisory warning people not to swim in Lake Diane has been lifted.

The lake, located in southern Hillsdale County, was placed under a public health advisory after harmful algae was detected in the lake.

“We encourage all residents and visitors to our many area lakes to avoid any discolored water, scums, or algal matter,” said Rebecca Burns, Health Officer with the Branch-Hillsdale-St. Joseph Community Health Agency. “The agency has been monitoring for any increase in reported skin rash, as this can be a result of contact with cyanotoxins. To date we have seen no increase in reported cases.”

To avoid rashes from algal blooms, wear loose fitting clothing. If you have had contact with an algal bloom, immediately take a shower, Burns said.

Algal blooms can be easily spotted by the tint they add to the water. Oftentimes, algal blooms will appear as “paint” floating on top of the water.

