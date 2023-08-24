Advertise With Us

Algal bloom health advisory lifted for Lake Diane

Algal Bloom in Lake Diane, Hillsdale County
Algal Bloom in Lake Diane, Hillsdale County(Branch-Hillsdale-St. Joseph Community Health Agency)
By Wells Foster
Published: Aug. 24, 2023 at 3:20 PM EDT|Updated: 8 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HILLSDALE, Mich. (WILX) - A public health advisory warning people not to swim in Lake Diane has been lifted.

The lake, located in southern Hillsdale County, was placed under a public health advisory after harmful algae was detected in the lake.

“We encourage all residents and visitors to our many area lakes to avoid any discolored water, scums, or algal matter,” said Rebecca Burns, Health Officer with the Branch-Hillsdale-St. Joseph Community Health Agency.  “The agency has been monitoring for any increase in reported skin rash, as this can be a result of contact with cyanotoxins. To date we have seen no increase in reported cases.”

To avoid rashes from algal blooms, wear loose fitting clothing. If you have had contact with an algal bloom, immediately take a shower, Burns said.

Algal blooms can be easily spotted by the tint they add to the water. Oftentimes, algal blooms will appear as “paint” floating on top of the water.

Subscribe to our News 10 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning.

Copyright 2023 WILX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Smoke from the fire.
Man dies after police standoff, fire, in Bath Township
2 arrested after shots were fired during investigation in Jackson
St. Johns motorcyclist dies after crashing into truck in Shiawassee County
Multiple cars crash, semi overturns on I-94 in Jackson County
KTTC
Man arrested after allegedly breaking into Grand Ledge car dealership

Latest News

First Alert Meteorologist Colton Cichoracki shares more into the heat and humidity and...
Tracking today’s First Alert Weather Day, and today’s top stories
First Alert Meteorologist Colton Cichoracki shares more into the heat and humidity and...
Tracking today’s First Alert Weather Day, and today’s top stories
EATON YOUTH
Groundbreaking ceremony on $10 million youth facility expansion held in Charlotte
Heavy rains cause street flooding in the Detroit area, preventing access to Detroit airport terminal