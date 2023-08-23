Will ACC Add Three More Schools?

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Various media reports Wednesday indicate the Atlantic Coast Conference is seriously considering adding Stanford, Cal and SMU. Reportedly ACC presidents met Wednesday morning to discuss finances and league athletic directors are due to meet later this week. The ACC must have 12 of 15 votes affirmative by league presidents to add any new members.

