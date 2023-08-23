Advertise With Us

Will ACC Add Three More Schools?

Signage at the 2023 ACC Kickoff in Charlotte, N.C., Tuesday, July 25, 2023. (Photo by Nell...
Signage at the 2023 ACC Kickoff in Charlotte, N.C., Tuesday, July 25, 2023. (Photo by Nell Redmond/ACC)(Nell Redmond | Nell Redmond/ACC)
By Tim Staudt
Published: Aug. 23, 2023 at 4:44 PM EDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Various media reports Wednesday indicate the Atlantic Coast Conference is seriously considering adding Stanford, Cal and SMU. Reportedly ACC presidents met Wednesday morning to discuss finances and league athletic directors are due to meet later this week. The ACC must have 12 of 15 votes affirmative by league presidents to add any new members.

