Weather Extra: Muggy and stormy Wednesday

By Krystle Holleman and Justin Bradford
Published: Aug. 23, 2023 at 8:21 AM EDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - We have a hot, muggy, and stormy mid-week as we start this First Alert Day. First Alert Meteorologist Justin Bradford has the details on what we can expect and when.

Chat with us LIVE during our livestream on YouTube here or on our Facebook page here. If you have questions or comments, ask away and we’ll see your questions in real-time!

ALMANAC INFORMATION for August 23, 2023

  • Average High: 80º Average Low 59º
  • Lansing Record High: 96° 1876
  • Lansing Record Low: 35° 1865
  • Jackson Record High: 93º 1968
  • Jackson Record Low: 40º 1952

