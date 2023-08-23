Advertise With Us

Time Changes For Area High School Football Games

High school football is back in action in the Mid-South
High school football is back in action in the Mid-South(Action News 5)
By Tim Staudt
Published: Aug. 23, 2023 at 4:16 PM EDT|Updated: 8 minutes ago
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - At least two mid Michigan high school football games have announced kick off time changes for Thursday night. The Holt at Mason game will now kick at 7:30 from its previous announced time of 7 o’clock. And the Lansing game, Everett at Sexton moves from 5pm to 6pm. All scores and highlights of the big mid Michigan games will be seen at 11:15pm Thursday on the First Friday Night Frenzy highlights show of the high school season.

