Tigers Lose Series Finale to Cubs

File photo
File photo(MGN)
By Tim Staudt
Published: Aug. 23, 2023 at 4:30 PM EDT|Updated: 29 minutes ago
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - The Detroit Tigers dropped the final game of their three game series to the Chicago Cubs Wednesday afternoon, 6-4. The Cubs took the series winning twice. Kerry Carpenter hit a grand slam home run for the Tigers in the 6th inning to tie the game, the team’s first hit. But the Cubs scored once in the eighth and ninth innings to put the game away. The Tigers fall to 58-69 in the Central Division. They have Thursday off then host the Houston Astros for three games beginning Friday night and former Tigers pitcher Justin Verlander is not expected to pitch in the series.

