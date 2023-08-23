St. Johns motorcyclist dies after crashing into truck in Shiawassee County

SHIAWASSEE COUNTY, Mich. (WILX) - A St. Johns man has died after crashing into a pickup truck Tuesday afternoon.

Deputies from the Shiawassee County Sheriff’s Office initially responded to an unknown personal injury crash at M-52 and Grand River Road on Aug. 22 at around 1:20 p.m. While one deputy was en route, the deputy encountered a separate crash at M-52 and Bennington Road involving a motorcycle and a pickup truck.

Further investigation revealed the pickup truck traveling southbound on M-52 and the motorcycle traveling westbound on Bennington Road approached the intersection. Witnesses said the motorcycle did not stop at the signed intersection and crashed into the driver’s side of the pickup truck.

The driver of the motorcycle, a 60-year-old St. Johns man, was transported to Owosso Memorial Healthcare Center, where he later died from his injuries.

Subscribe to our News 10 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning.

Copyright 2023 WILX. All rights reserved.