Sparrow Foundation receives over $5,600 grant towards rehabilitation care

By WILX News 10
Published: Aug. 23, 2023 at 1:39 PM EDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - The Million Dollar Round Table (MDRT) awarded the Sparrow Foundation a grant to help patients get through rehabilitation safely and without pain.

The MDRT awarded a grant of more than $5,600 for an underwater obstacle course and bicycle.

This will help Sparrow pediatric patients who are building strength and learning to walk and sit.

The equipment will improve safety and help patients go through rehabilitation without pain. Since 2003, the MDRT has given the Sparrow Foundation nearly $47,000, directly improving local children’s care.

