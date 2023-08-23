Advertise With Us

Son pilots United Airlines flight with mom on board as flight attendant for first time

Son pilots United Airlines flight with mom on board as a flight attendant for the first time. (Source: CNN, COLE DOSS, INSTAGRAM, UNITED AIRLINES, MOYA DOSS, FACEBOOK, PEACHES & HERB, POLYDOR, CAROLINE DOSS)
By Jeanne Moos, CNN
Published: Aug. 22, 2023 at 9:02 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - An unexpected in-flight announcement left passengers cheering on a recent United Airlines flight from the U.S. to Spain.

United Airlines Pilot Cole Doss announced it was the first time in two years at United that he was flying the plane that his mother was also working on.

“She’s been one of my biggest supporters in life and career in becoming a pilot ever since my very first flight lesson,” Doss can be heard saying in an announcement to passengers and crew.

Doss’ mother has been a flight attendant at United for over 45 years. His father has worked in aviation and his sister is the latest in the family to also become a flight attendant.

“I’m especially honored and excited to be able to fly her for the first time today,” Doss continued to say in his announcement. ‘To my mom, I love you. And to everyone on board, welcome aboard our family-friendly skies.”

Copyright 2023 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Amber Alert cancelled for infant twins who went missing in Livonia
Smoke from the fire.
Man dies after police standoff, fire, in Bath Township
1 dead, 2 critically injured from crash in Jackson County
The fire engulfed much of a vacant commercial building on W. North St.
Crews contain large structure fire near Cooper St in Jackson, road remains closed
Jackson authorities find missing 12-year-old

Latest News

Charlotte could be the first city in Eaton County to have a recreational marijuana dispensary.
Charlotte city council votes to allow commercial marijuana within city
Community enjoys tacos, live music in downtown Lansing
Community enjoys tacos, live music in downtown Lansing
Art Feast returns to Lansing
Art Feast returns to Lansing
Celebrating 10 years of business at the creek
Celebrating 10 years of business at the creek
‘Rockin’ the Tree Box’ music festival held in Jackson
‘Rockin’ the Tree Box’ music festival held in Jackson