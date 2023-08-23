Officials continue to investigate Jackson structure fire, begin demolition

JACKSON, Mich. (WILX) - Officials continue to investigate the cause of Tuesday’s Jackson structure fire as crews contain hot spots and begin demolition.

The EPA and Michigan Department of Environment, Energy and Great Lakes said the debris that fell from the fire was not hazardous. This comes after multiple tests.

The EPA also said that people can get rid of ashes and debris on their property they see fit. The air was also deemed safe.

It’s still unclear what caused the fire, as the building was a vacant commercial property and former factory. Neighbors said houseless people often stayed here.

However, Michigan State Police cadaver dogs were unable to locate any bodies and there were no reports of bodies being found.

“The building itself, is difficult to navigate inside, and also it’s unsafe. So, crews have been here since, well prolly been the past 24 hours, they’ve been here all night,” said Jackson Deputy Fire Chief Tim Gonzalez. “We had off duty fire fighters come to the station, did not have equipment, so they actually walked to the scene to help put the fire out.”

One North Kitchen and Bar offered free food to the firefighters working Tuesday night.

“Knowing that their fathers and mothers and friends and family were out there dealing with such a situation that could be life or death at any given moment right. It sounds small, there’s not a ton we can do in the restaurant industry to take care of these individuals, but if it’s a great experience and a free meal, that’s the one thing I know I can do and I’d be more than happy to do it,” said manager Kraig Foreman.

As a lot of water was used to put the fire out, the city’s spokesperson said any water pressure issues should be resolved by now.

West North St. is still closed until the cleanup is complete.

