No hazardous materials released from Jackson structure fire, authorities confirm

JACKSON, Mich. (WILX) - Jackson authorities have confirmed that no hazardous materials have been released after Tuesday’s structure fire.

Both federal and state agencies investigated and found no hazardous materials in the debris that landed on properties, the city confirmed on Wednesday.

This means that there is no direct threat to public health.

Jackson Public Schools closed late Tuesday night due to the possibility of hazardous materials landing on school grounds.

Subscribe to our News 10 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning.

Copyright 2023 WILX. All rights reserved.