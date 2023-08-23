Advertise With Us

No hazardous materials released from Jackson structure fire, authorities confirm

The fire engulfed much of a vacant commercial building on W. North St.
The fire engulfed much of a vacant commercial building on W. North St.
By Wells Foster
Published: Aug. 23, 2023 at 5:26 PM EDT|Updated: 29 minutes ago
JACKSON, Mich. (WILX) - Jackson authorities have confirmed that no hazardous materials have been released after Tuesday’s structure fire.

Both federal and state agencies investigated and found no hazardous materials in the debris that landed on properties, the city confirmed on Wednesday.

This means that there is no direct threat to public health.

Jackson Public Schools closed late Tuesday night due to the possibility of hazardous materials landing on school grounds.

