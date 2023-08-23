Advertise With Us

Mid-Michigan Matters: Connecting students to employers

By Taylor Gattoni
Published: Aug. 23, 2023 at 4:36 PM EDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Like many college students, Adam Green sold his plasma to make extra money.

But instead of continuing to roll up his sleeves, Adam decided to roll out a service to students like him, so they could find flexible jobs.

Green and cofounder Hemkesh Agrawal join us in today’s Mid-Michigan matters.

