Mid-Michigan Matters: Connecting students to employers
Published: Aug. 23, 2023 at 4:36 PM EDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Like many college students, Adam Green sold his plasma to make extra money.
But instead of continuing to roll up his sleeves, Adam decided to roll out a service to students like him, so they could find flexible jobs.
Green and cofounder Hemkesh Agrawal join us in today’s Mid-Michigan matters.
You can watch that full interview in the player above.
