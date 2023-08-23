Michigan schools providing free meals for all students

HOLT, Mich. (WILX) - As students in Michigan return to class for the new year, the kitchen staff will work hard to provide every kid with breakfast and lunch.

“It’s fabulous, yes,” said Holt Public Schools Superintendent David Hornak. “We are offering free breakfast and lunch to all of our students across the district. We are just very, very excited.”

Hornak said the program does not just provide students with a free meal.

“We know this will have a greater impact than just providing food,” said Hornak. I think it will be a positive impact on our families, and it is just a wonderful, wonderful thing.”

During the COVID-19 pandemic, public schools provided free breakfast and lunch for all students. After the program ended in 2022, Governor Gretchen Whitmer created a new educational budget to provide free meals to all Michigan public schools K-12 regardless of their family’s income.

The Holt director of food service, Evan Robertson, said the schools will be prepared for the increase in meals.

“We are certainly ready. We bulked up on our food ordering as we are projected to serve more meals which is very exciting,” said Robertson.

Robertson said free meals will help those children whose families struggle with money to feel more included.

“It will help provide more meals to students who need them, and it will remove that stigma and that fear of not having funds,” said Robertson.

Holt recently became a community eligibility provisions district, so they can continue serving free lunches—even if a change in the educational budget occurs.

“If the state program for free meals does not continue next school year for whatever reason, all of our students at holt public for the next four years are locked into free meals,” said Robertson.

With free meals being provided to students this year, people can expect hunger to no longer be an issue in the classroom.

