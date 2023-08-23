Meridian Township Clerk’s Office hosting election inspector open house

MERIDIAN TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WILX) - In recognition of Wednesday being National Poll Recruitment Day, the Meridian Township Clerk’s Office is hosting an election inspector Open House.

The event’s goal is to educate attendees about the election inspector process. It runs from 4 p.m. to 6 p.m. and will be held at the 242 Community Center in Okemos.

Interested applicants will also have the chance to meet Clerk Deborah Guthrie and the newly appointed Deputy Clerk, Emily Gordon.

This event is open to the public and light refreshments will also be served.

Subscribe to our News 10 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning.

Copyright 2023 WILX. All rights reserved.