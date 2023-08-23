Advertise With Us

Meridian Township Clerk’s Office hosting election inspector open house

By WILX News 10
Published: Aug. 23, 2023 at 8:05 AM EDT|Updated: 41 minutes ago
MERIDIAN TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WILX) - In recognition of Wednesday being National Poll Recruitment Day, the Meridian Township Clerk’s Office is hosting an election inspector Open House.

The event’s goal is to educate attendees about the election inspector process. It runs from 4 p.m. to 6 p.m. and will be held at the 242 Community Center in Okemos.

Interested applicants will also have the chance to meet Clerk Deborah Guthrie and the newly appointed Deputy Clerk, Emily Gordon.

This event is open to the public and light refreshments will also be served.

