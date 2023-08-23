Meeting the needs of Michigan families

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - The annual report that lets people know where kids need the most support has been released.

For more than three decades, Kids Count Data has pointed lawmakers in the right direction to better help Michigan families. It’s an often-repeated phrase: “it takes a village to raise a child,” but some state leaders say it also takes the right laws and policies. Kids Count President and CEO Monique Stanton said that’s where their data can lend a hand.

“We want to get our kids count data book in the hands of lawmakers, administration, departments,” she said. “And so, we deliver that to multiple people. We set up meetings.”

Along with the official Kids Count Data release, Stanton said the Michigan League for Public Policy also issues a series of policy recommendations for state and federal leaders to consider in the coming years. Kids Count covers everything from economic security to racial equity, to education for Michigan families.

Given that this year’s report covers data from 2021, still in the thick of the pandemic, State Superintendent Dr. Michael Rice said the lower-trending numbers in that department come as no surprise.

“We are ascending out of that nadir, from which we dropped during the pandemic,” he said. “Not just in Michigan, but across the country.”

Rice said the need for stronger childcare and preschool access is shown in the Kids Count Data. According to the report, 3- and 4-year-olds are less likely to be in school if their family has a low income.

Parent Advocate Anthony Queen said the impact is tenfold for communities of color, and that it’s going to take a lot more than numbers to fix it.

“My tagline is, collaboration moves at the speed of trust,” he said. “And until you get these organizations to understand that you’re always going to have miniscule acceptance from communities that can really benefit from these programs.”

Now that the most recent Kids Count Data has been released, U.S. Senator Debbie Stabenow (D-MI) said the next step is letting parents know what resources are out there to help them fill in the gaps.

“People in their own lives know what they need, and know what they’re struggling with,” she said. “They just need to know someone else cares, and that there is funding available, there’s programs available, support available to be able to help them.”

