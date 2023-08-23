Advertise With Us

Man arrested after allegedly breaking into Grand Ledge car dealership

KTTC
KTTC(KTTC)
By Wells Foster
Published: Aug. 23, 2023 at 3:57 PM EDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GRAND LEDGE, Mich. (WILX) -A man is in Michigan State Police custody after allegedly breaking into a car dealership and claiming to be cleaning staff.

On Aug. 22 at around 9:15 p.m., MSP troopers were dispatched to Sundance Car Dealership on Saginaw Hwy. in Grand Ledge for reports of a break-in alarm.

When troopers arrived, they noticed an unlocked door. Troopers entered the building and saw a 19-year-old man from Mulliken inside.

The suspect claimed to be a member of the night cleaning crew. After reviewing surveillance footage, troopers determined the suspect had broken into the dealership as well as cars on the lot.

Troopers arrested the man and located cash and a pry bar in the suspect’s possession.

The suspect is being lodged in the Eaton County Jail. He faces charges of Breaking and Entering of a Building, Breaking and Entering of a Vehicle, and Possession of Burglary Tools.

Police said the suspect has a prior breaking-and-entering arrest.

Subscribe to our News 10 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning.

Copyright 2023 WILX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Smoke from the fire.
Man dies after police standoff, fire, in Bath Township
The fire engulfed much of a vacant commercial building on W. North St.
Crews contain large structure fire near Cooper St in Jackson, road remains closed
Authorities identify teen killed in Jackson County crash
Lansing man arrested for allegedly possessing child sexually abusive material
Jackson football team mourns after tragic death of former teammate
Jackson football team mourns after tragic death of former teammate

Latest News

A man is dead after a tense stand-off with police and a structure fire in Bath Township.
Man dies after police standoff, fire, in Bath Township
First Alert Weather Day
First Alert Weather Day extended through Thursday
First Alert Meteorologist Colton Cichoracki breaks down the First Alert Weather Days, and...
First Alert Weather Days for Wednesday and Thursday, plus a look at what we’re working on
First Alert Meteorologist Colton Cichoracki breaks down the First Alert Weather Days, and...
First Alert Weather Days for Wednesday and Thursday, plus a look at what we’re working on