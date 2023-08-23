Man arrested after allegedly breaking into Grand Ledge car dealership

GRAND LEDGE, Mich. (WILX) -A man is in Michigan State Police custody after allegedly breaking into a car dealership and claiming to be cleaning staff.

On Aug. 22 at around 9:15 p.m., MSP troopers were dispatched to Sundance Car Dealership on Saginaw Hwy. in Grand Ledge for reports of a break-in alarm.

When troopers arrived, they noticed an unlocked door. Troopers entered the building and saw a 19-year-old man from Mulliken inside.

The suspect claimed to be a member of the night cleaning crew. After reviewing surveillance footage, troopers determined the suspect had broken into the dealership as well as cars on the lot.

Troopers arrested the man and located cash and a pry bar in the suspect’s possession.

The suspect is being lodged in the Eaton County Jail. He faces charges of Breaking and Entering of a Building, Breaking and Entering of a Vehicle, and Possession of Burglary Tools.

Police said the suspect has a prior breaking-and-entering arrest.

