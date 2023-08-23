Lawmakers promote new state budget in Delta Township

DELTA TWP., Mich. (WILX) - In Delta Township on Tuesday, Lieutenant Governor Garlin Gilchrist and other state lawmakers highlighted the new state budget and how it will help the township, Eaton County, and other communities.

“We really want people to understand the unique impacts that are going to happen just to them and thats certainly the case in Delta Township,” said Gilchrist. “We want people to know that its happening, the difference that it is going to make in their communities today and tomorrow, the jobs the housing, all of its going to make a difference.”

The 2024 state budget totals more than $80 billion. It includes millions of funds for road repairs and replacing lead service lines.

