Jackson restaurant offering free dinner to area firefighters following massive structure fire

(WILX)
By WILX News 10
Published: Aug. 23, 2023 at 7:20 AM EDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
JACKSON, Mich. (WILX) - A restaurant in Jackson is offering free dinner to the area firefighters who responded to the massive structure fire Tuesday afternoon.

Previous story: Crews contain large structure fire near Cooper St in Jackson, road remains closed

One North Kitchen and Bar—located at 2115 Bondsteel Drive in Jackson—said dinner is on the house Wednesday night for firefighters as a “thank you” from the community.

The restaurant said one meal valued up to $20 is free per firefighter with a valid ID, and alcohol is not included.

