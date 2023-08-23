Jackson Public Schools to close Aug. 23 due to possible contamination

JACKSON, Mich. (WILX) - Jackson Public Schools will be closed on Wednesday, August 23, 2023, the superintendent said late Tuesday night.

The district decided to close after discovering that possible hazardous debris from a nearby structure fire could have contaminated a number of Jackson Public Schools campuses

According to an email sent by Superintendent Jeff Beal, officials will be on-site on Wednesday, testing contamination levels. More information will be provided on Wednesday.

