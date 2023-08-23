Advertise With Us

Iowa Has Player Suspended For Gambling

FILE - Iowa place kicker Aaron Blom (1) misses a field goal at the end of an NCAA college...
FILE - Iowa place kicker Aaron Blom (1) misses a field goal at the end of an NCAA college football game against Iowa State, Saturday, Sept. 10, 2022, in Iowa City, Iowa. Iowa State won 10-7. A former walk-on kicker at the University of Iowa was charged Wednesday, Aug. 2, 2023, in connection with wagering on Hawkeyes sports events — one day after Iowa State quarterback Hunter Dekkers was accused of committing the same offense. The criminal complaint filed in Johnson County said Aaron Blom, who was on the Iowa roster from 2020-22, tampered with records related to an Iowa Criminal Division investigation into sports gambling. (AP Photo/Charlie Neibergall, File)(Charlie Neibergall | AP)
By Tim Staudt
Published: Aug. 23, 2023 at 4:19 PM EDT|Updated: moments ago
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - University of Iowa football defensive tackle Noah Shannon has been suspended for the upcoming season by the NCAA for gambling issues. Shannon acknowledged his involvement in sports wagering. Iowa head coach Kirk Ferentz says the school will appeal the decision. Shannon has not been charged in the state’s criminal investigation of wagering illegally. He says he testified to the NCAA on August 11th.

