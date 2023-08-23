Iowa Has Player Suspended For Gambling

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - University of Iowa football defensive tackle Noah Shannon has been suspended for the upcoming season by the NCAA for gambling issues. Shannon acknowledged his involvement in sports wagering. Iowa head coach Kirk Ferentz says the school will appeal the decision. Shannon has not been charged in the state’s criminal investigation of wagering illegally. He says he testified to the NCAA on August 11th.

