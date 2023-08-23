Ingham County Sheriff, Holt Public Schools Superintendent cracking down on school bus violators

DELHI TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WILX) - It’s that time of year again—school is back in session. And in the mornings, people will start seeing more students waiting at the bus stop.

Local law enforcement officials are cracking down on drivers not following the law to keep students safe.

“When the red lights come out, and that stop arm comes out, you need to be at a complete stop until the kids load or unload,” said Ingham County Sheriff Scott Wriggelsworth.

Sheriff Wriggelsworth said stopping for the school bus is something some drivers ignore.

“Every now and then, they’ll say I actually didn’t see the bus, and some people are being completely truthful because they’re so distracted by their phone or other things,” said Sheriff Wriggelsworth. “They literally didn’t see this thing right in front of them with the red flashing lights.”

To help crack down on school bus violators, Sheriff Wriggelsworth and Holt Public Schools Superintendent Dr. David Hornak partnered together, riding in an unmarked car following the school bus route, keeping an eye out for violators.

“We need to slow down in our neighborhoods. We need to slow down in our school zones,” said Dr. Hornak. “For us, student safety and staff safety is paramount.”

“People should just be paying attention and just extra cautious when it’s this 45-foot yellow bus with our kids, and our loved ones, and our community members in it getting to and from school,” said Sheriff Wriggelsworth.

Sheriff Wriggelsworth and Dr. Hornak do this every year, hoping to bring awareness to the entire community.

“Today is really about that education, and that’s what we’re here for,” said Dr. Hornak.

Looking out for students of all ages, making sure they get to and from school safely.

Drivers who are pulled over by an officer for a school bus violated can expect to receive a hefty fine. Sheriff Wriggelsworth said they could be close to $300.

