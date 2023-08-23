Advertise With Us

High-risk groups advised to wear face masks, some experts say

FILE - Some experts say it may be time for high-risk individuals to mask up again.
FILE - Some experts say it may be time for high-risk individuals to mask up again.(MGN)
By CNN Newsource Staff
Published: Aug. 23, 2023 at 8:39 AM EDT|Updated: 7 minutes ago
(CNN) - It might be time to dig out your face masks again.

A growing number of experts say high-risk individuals should mask up.

The experts are warning high-risk individuals and their caretakers to take precautions in crowds amid a recent uptick in COVID-19 hospitalizations.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention does not have a broad policy for adopting masks.

The agency does recommend universal masking where the virus is at high levels, but nowhere in the country has reached that threshold yet.

About 85 counties were in the medium threshold for reporting COVID-19 cases with a quarter of those in Florida.

