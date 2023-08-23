First Alert Weather Days for Wednesday and Thursday, plus a look at what we’re working on

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Wednesday and now Thursday are First Alert Weather Days due to high heat and humidity that will build into the area and the risk for strong to severe thunderstorms. First Alert Meteorologist Colton Cichoracki breaks down the First Alert Weather Days, and shares when Mid-Michigan can expect a cool down. Plus, Taylor Gattoni has what’s coming up during Studio 10, First at 4, and our 90 minutes of news. Join the News 10+ Digital Desk.

ALMANAC INFORMATION for August 23, 2023

Average High: 80º Average Low 59º

Lansing Record High: 96° 1876

Lansing Record Low: 35° 1865

Jackson Record High: 93º 1968

Jackson Record Low: 40º 1952

