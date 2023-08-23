Advertise With Us

Find a home away from home at The Graduate East Lansing

Local businesses are opening up their doors to students and their family especially at The Graduate East Lansing.
By WILX News 10
Published: Aug. 23, 2023 at 4:49 PM EDT|Updated: 8 minutes ago
EAST LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - We are giving MSU students a big WARM welcome as they move back to campus for their fall semester. But we aren’t the only ones welcoming them in!

Local businesses are opening up their doors to students and their family especially at The Graduate East Lansing.

Across the street from the scenic Michigan State University campus and overlooking Spartan Stadium, their hotel mixes classic style and campus spirit, with nods to MSU icons.

You really feel at home in our Up North-inspired retreat, located right on Grand River Avenue.

Right now they are really welcoming Generation G! Come relive old memories and make some new ones with up to 30% off your next stay. But book soon — this offer ends September 6. While you’re with them, join your fellow Gen G-ers at the bar for a throwback Happy Hour every Friday from 5–6:30 pm and enter to win free hotel stays for a year.

For more information: https://www.graduatehotels.com/east-lansing/

