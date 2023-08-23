E.W. Sparrow President named regional health system president of UM Health

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - University of Michigan (UM) Health announced a new regional structure to oversee Sparrow Health System and University of Michigan Health-West, including a new president of the regional health system.

Margaret Dimond, Ph.D., currently the president of E.W. Sparrow Hospital, will lead UM Health’s regional efforts in mid-Michigan and Grand Rapids.

Sparrow announced in April it will join UM Health in 2024.

“We are very pleased that Margaret Dimond will be leading our efforts to build a combined system with a commitment to local cultures and a local sense of community,” said John Pirich, chair of the U-M Health Corporate Board with oversight of the regional health network.

“She has an extensive background in all facets of hospital operations and has served in many healthcare executive positions in Michigan. We know she’ll be ready to lead our teams as we continue to build our statewide network.”

Dimond was named president of E.W. Sparrow Hospital in May after returning to Michigan from Florida, where she served as chief administrative officer of Naples Physician Group. Dimond previously served as president and CEO of McLaren Oakland Hospital in Pontiac; president and CEO of Ascension Crittenton Hospital in Rochester; president and CEO of Karmanos Cancer Hospital; president and CEO of McLaren Medical Group; and vice president and chief operating officer of the Henry Ford Hospital Warren campus, among other positions.

Also announced in leadership roles are:

President, UM Health-Sparrow Lansing: Denny Martin, D.O.

President, UM Health-West: Peter Hahn, M.D.

Regional Chief Human Resources Officer: Teresa Znidarsic, M.S.A.

Regional Chief Digital Information Officer: Josh Wilda, M.P.A.

Regional Chief Medical Officer: Paul Entler, D.O.

Regional Chief Operating Officer: Helen Johnson, R.N., M.S.N., N.E.A.-B.C., F.A.C.H.E.

Chief Operating Officer, UM Health-Sparrow Lansing: Kira Carter-Robertson, M.H.A., F.A.C.H.E.

Dimond’s and her team’s new roles begin Sept. 1.

According to Dimond, Sparrow’s plans for growth include:

Enhancing access to pediatric specialty care through Sparrow Children’s Center in Lansing

Expanding anesthesiology

Adding plastic surgery capabilities, including microvascular reconstruction

She also anticipates growth in multiple surgical specialties and further developing select programs within oncology. Key partnerships within neurosciences are also a priority.

UM Health-West will continue expanding its cardiovascular services, cancer, neurosciences, orthopedics, and sports medicine. Dimond and her team will partner with Grand Rapids community specialty groups to continue alignment and growth.

“I am thrilled to be taking on this role,” said Dimond. “I look forward to working with the medical staff at both Sparrow and UM Health-West, along with all of the caregivers and the community. We will continue the long tradition of outstanding clinical care and patient-focused service, centered on personalized care for each patient and their family.”

The regional health system restructuring includes eliminating four current Sparrow positions at the executive level. No additional staff reductions are planned at this time.

