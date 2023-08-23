EPA testing ash, debris from vacant commercial building fire in Jackson for potential environmental concerns

JACKSON, Mich. (WILX) - The U.S. Environment Protection Agency (EPA) is in Jackson Wednesday to collect debris pieces and performing routine testing for potential environmental concerns after a large building caught fire Tuesday.

A large vacant commercial building caught fire on Aug. 22 on W North Street. The city said the fire sent massive amounts of ash and debris into the air, which later spread on properties in the northwest area of the City of Jackson.

Officials said the fire is contained, but there is a possible concern about the environmental impacts from the fire’s ash and debris. The EPA said there are no immediate environmental impacts, and the routine testing is done after a large-scale fire.

EPA said they are continuing to monitor the air quality, but no containments have been found.

Until testing is complete on the debris, the EPA urges residents not to touch any pieces from the fire. Residents should call the Jackson Fire Department at 517-788-4150 to report debris pieces so they can be collected and tested. If there is debris on lawns, the EPA advises residents to wait to cut grass until testing is complete or items are removed.

Testing on the materials is expected to be completed on Wednesday, Aug. 23, or Thursday, Aug. 24.

W. North Street remains closed to vehicles and pedestrians from N. Blackstone Street to Cooper Street. Firefighters continue to monitor the fire scene, and there are concerns that the building will collapse.

Jackson Police and Fire Services and Michigan State Police are handling the investigation into the fire’s origins.

