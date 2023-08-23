Advertise With Us

East Lansing police search for person seen riding stolen moped

(East Lansing Police Department)
By WILX News 10
Published: Aug. 23, 2023 at 8:53 AM EDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
EAST LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - The East Lansing Police Department is asking the public for help identifying a man who was seen riding a stolen moped.

Police said on Aug. 21, just before 6 a.m., the unidentified man was seen entering the Albert Street parking ramp with a red bicycle, then later seen leaving the ramp on a white moped that was reported stolen a few hours later.

Anyone with information on this person is asked to contact Officer Kole at 517-319-6897 ext. 6644 or skole@elpolice.com.

Police said they are seeing an increase in vehicle thefts, including mopeds and cars, as school is starting back up.

