Celebrate 45 years with Jet’s Pizza

By Rachelle Legrand
Published: Aug. 23, 2023 at 4:17 PM EDT|Updated: 7 minutes ago
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) -Life is short, eat better pizza! Let’s get Jet’s!

Studio 10 sang this jingle today as they celebrated the 45th anniversary of Jet’s Pizza.

The signature franchise opened back in 1978 by their founder, Eugene Jetts along with his brother John.

The pizza brand is known for their crispy, cheese-to-the-edge crust and their fresh dough that makes their Detroit Style pizza so memorable, but they also offer thin crust pies, fresh salads, bread Jet’s Boats, and desserts.

They are celebrating 45 years with 45% off any 4 Corner or 8 Corner Pizza.

From 8/21 – 8/27, customers can get 45% off any 4 Corner of 8 corner pizza when ordered online with the code ANV45

For more information visit, https://www.jetspizza.com/.

