Beat the Heat: Cooling centers in Mid-Michigan

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Stay safe! A tropical air mass returns to the area Wednesday and high temperatures near 90° teamed up with the high humidity will push the heat index towards the middle 90s to near 100° during the afternoon hours.

Similar temperatures and heat index numbers are possible on Thursday.

The Michigan Department of Health and Human Services urges residents to take precautions to prevent heat-related issues as temperatures climb.

For those without access to air conditioning, text or call 211 or contact your local health department to find out if there is a cooling center nearby.

More information on Heat Awareness and Safety can be found here.

If you need a place to cool off, check out the list below.

Heat exhaustion and heatstroke are both forms of heat-related illness. Signs of heat-related illness vary but may include:

Heavy sweating

Muscle cramps

Weakness

Dizziness

Headache

Nausea

Vomiting

Fainting

Extremely high body temperature (above 103°F)

Tiredness

To prevent complications from the heat, residents are encouraged to:

Drink more fluids and avoid liquids with large amounts of sugar or alcohol.

Limit outdoor activities to when it is coolest in the morning and evening.

Spend time indoors in air conditioning.

Wear lightweight, light-colored and loose-fitting clothing.

Wear sunscreen, as sunburn affects a body’s ability to cool down.

Check on elderly neighbors and relatives to determine if they need assistance.

Lansing cooling centers

CATA Transportation Center

420 S Grand Avenue, Lansing 48933

Monday through Friday, 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.

Saturday and Sunday, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Capital Area District Libraries - Downtown Branch

401 S Capitol Avenue, Lansing 48933

Monday through Thursday, 10 a.m. to 8 p.m.

Friday through Saturday, 10 a.m. to 7 p.m.

Sunday, noon to 5 p.m.

Capital Area District Libraries - South Lansing Branch

3500 S Cedar Street, Lansing 48910

Monday through Thursday, 10 a.m. to 8 p.m.

Friday and Saturday, 10 a.m .to 7 p.m.

Sunday, noon to 5 p.m.

City of Lansing’s Foster Community Center

200 N Foster Street, Lansing 48912

Monday through Friday, 8:30 a.m. to 9 p.m.

Saturday, 8:30 a.m. to 5 p.m.

City of Lansing’s Gier Community Center

2400 Hall Street, Lansing 48906

Monday through Friday, 8:30 a.m. to 9 p.m.

Saturday, 8:30 a.m. to 5 p.m.

City of Lansing’s Letts Community Center

1220 W Kalamazoo, Lansing 48915

Monday through Friday, 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.

City of Lansing’s Schmidt Community Center

5825 Wise Road, Lansing 48911

Monday through Friday, 8:30 a.m. to 9 p.m.

Saturday, 8:30 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Neighborhood Empowerment Center

600 W Maple Street, Lansing 48906

Monday through Friday, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Grand Ledge cooling center

Grand Ledge City Hall

310 Greenwood Street, Community Room B102

Thursday through Friday, 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Questions can be directed to City Hall at 517-627-2149. For emergencies, call 911.

Jackson cooling center

Martin Luther King Jr. Recreation Center

1107 Adrian Street, Jackson

Boos Recreation Center

210 Gilbert Street, Jackson

Subscribe to our News 10 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning.

Copyright 2023 WILX. All rights reserved.