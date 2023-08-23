Beat the Heat: Cooling centers in Mid-Michigan
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Stay safe! A tropical air mass returns to the area Wednesday and high temperatures near 90° teamed up with the high humidity will push the heat index towards the middle 90s to near 100° during the afternoon hours.
Similar temperatures and heat index numbers are possible on Thursday.
The Michigan Department of Health and Human Services urges residents to take precautions to prevent heat-related issues as temperatures climb.
For those without access to air conditioning, text or call 211 or contact your local health department to find out if there is a cooling center nearby.
More information on Heat Awareness and Safety can be found here.
If you need a place to cool off, check out the list below.
Heat exhaustion and heatstroke are both forms of heat-related illness. Signs of heat-related illness vary but may include:
- Heavy sweating
- Muscle cramps
- Weakness
- Dizziness
- Headache
- Nausea
- Vomiting
- Fainting
- Extremely high body temperature (above 103°F)
- Tiredness
To prevent complications from the heat, residents are encouraged to:
- Drink more fluids and avoid liquids with large amounts of sugar or alcohol.
- Limit outdoor activities to when it is coolest in the morning and evening.
- Spend time indoors in air conditioning.
- Wear lightweight, light-colored and loose-fitting clothing.
- Wear sunscreen, as sunburn affects a body’s ability to cool down.
- Check on elderly neighbors and relatives to determine if they need assistance.
Lansing cooling centers
CATA Transportation Center
420 S Grand Avenue, Lansing 48933
Monday through Friday, 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.
Saturday and Sunday, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.
Capital Area District Libraries - Downtown Branch
401 S Capitol Avenue, Lansing 48933
Monday through Thursday, 10 a.m. to 8 p.m.
Friday through Saturday, 10 a.m. to 7 p.m.
Sunday, noon to 5 p.m.
Capital Area District Libraries - South Lansing Branch
3500 S Cedar Street, Lansing 48910
Monday through Thursday, 10 a.m. to 8 p.m.
Friday and Saturday, 10 a.m .to 7 p.m.
Sunday, noon to 5 p.m.
City of Lansing’s Foster Community Center
200 N Foster Street, Lansing 48912
Monday through Friday, 8:30 a.m. to 9 p.m.
Saturday, 8:30 a.m. to 5 p.m.
City of Lansing’s Gier Community Center
2400 Hall Street, Lansing 48906
Monday through Friday, 8:30 a.m. to 9 p.m.
Saturday, 8:30 a.m. to 5 p.m.
City of Lansing’s Letts Community Center
1220 W Kalamazoo, Lansing 48915
Monday through Friday, 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.
City of Lansing’s Schmidt Community Center
5825 Wise Road, Lansing 48911
Monday through Friday, 8:30 a.m. to 9 p.m.
Saturday, 8:30 a.m. to 5 p.m.
Neighborhood Empowerment Center
600 W Maple Street, Lansing 48906
Monday through Friday, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.
Grand Ledge cooling center
Grand Ledge City Hall
310 Greenwood Street, Community Room B102
Thursday through Friday, 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.
Questions can be directed to City Hall at 517-627-2149. For emergencies, call 911.
Jackson cooling center
Martin Luther King Jr. Recreation Center
1107 Adrian Street, Jackson
Boos Recreation Center
210 Gilbert Street, Jackson
Subscribe to our News 10 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning.
Copyright 2023 WILX. All rights reserved.