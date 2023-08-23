2 arrested after shots were fired during investigation in Jackson

JACKSON, Mich. (WILX) - Shots were fired while a narcotics detective was conducting an investigation in Jackson Tuesday.

A detective from the Jackson Narcotics Enforcement Team (JNET) was conducting an investigation in the 200 block of 2nd Street when shots were fired by two suspects.

JNET detectives were able to find and arrest two adult men who were suspected of firing the shots. The detective was not injured.

The investigation has been turned over to Michigan State Police, who will refer the incident to the Jackson County Prosecutors Office for review.

