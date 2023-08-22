Wednesday Is A First Alert Weather Day

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) -A combination of several factors have the First Alert Weather Team declaring Wednesday a First Alert Weather Day.

A tropical air mass returns to the area Wednesday and high temperatures near 90 degrees teamed up with the high humidity will push the heat index to between 95 and 100 during the afternoon hours. Similar temperatures and heat index numbers are possible on Thursday.

Several rounds of thunderstorms are possible on Wednesday. Round one of the thunderstorms will move through during the morning hours. Some sun returning following the morning storms teamed up with the hot and humid air will make the atmosphere very unstable. Any thunderstorms that flare up in the hot, unstable air could rapidly turn severe.

Confidence is high in the chance of thunderstorms in the morning and the heat and humidity building through the day. We have a lower confidence in the ability of thunderstorms redeveloping in the afternoon and evening hours Wednesday, but the threat does exist.

