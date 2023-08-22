Weather Extra: Tracking mid-week storms
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Tuesday will look and feel a lot like Monday with a mix of clouds and sun, but we do have a very small chance of a stray shower sneaking into the area. First Alert Chief Meteorologist Darrin Rockcole shares the details on when we could see some rain.
ALMANAC INFORMATION for August 22, 2023
- Average High: 80º Average Low 59º
- Lansing Record High: 94° 1936
- Lansing Record Low: 35° 1875
- Jackson Record High: 101º 1936
- Jackson Record Low: 38º 1923
