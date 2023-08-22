Advertise With Us

Weather Extra: Tracking mid-week storms

By Krystle Holleman and Darrin Rockcole
Published: Aug. 22, 2023 at 8:07 AM EDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Tuesday will look and feel a lot like Monday with a mix of clouds and sun, but we do have a very small chance of a stray shower sneaking into the area. First Alert Chief Meteorologist Darrin Rockcole shares the details on when we could see some rain.

Chat with us LIVE during our livestream on YouTube here or on our Facebook page here. If you have questions or comments, ask away and we’ll see your questions in real-time!

ALMANAC INFORMATION for August 22, 2023

  • Average High: 80º Average Low 59º
  • Lansing Record High: 94° 1936
  • Lansing Record Low: 35° 1875
  • Jackson Record High: 101º 1936
  • Jackson Record Low: 38º 1923

