Tracking Wednesday storms and today’s top stories

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Heat and humidity remain the focus of this First Alert forecast following some Wednesday morning storms. Join News 10+ as First Alert Meteorologist Justin Bradford tracks the storms, and Taylor Gattoni has what’s coming up during our later newscasts.

Subscribe to our News 10 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning.

Copyright 2023 WILX. All rights reserved.