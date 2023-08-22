Stockbridge rallies behind the community pump track

Stockbridge, Mich. (WILX) -The Stockbridge community is rallying behind their new pump track.

The pump track is a little over two years in the making but it will be around for the community members, kids, adults, and families for years to come.

The track is in the heart of the 517 and also is a “hidden gem” in the community according to the Downtown Development Authority board member Jon

Adjacent to the park’s pickleball court, tennis court and volleyball court, the pump track offers older youth an opportunity to teach younger youth how the navigate the tracks unique features.

It is a hangout spot for kids in the community who are excited to make new friends and visit after school.

For more information, visit https://www.stockbridgedda.org/

