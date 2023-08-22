Advertise With Us

‘Rockin’ the Tree Box’ music festival held in Jackson

By WILX News 10
Published: Aug. 22, 2023 at 5:50 PM EDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - It was all about the music in Jackson Saturday.

People were having a fun time at the Apex Festival Grounds for the “Rockin’ the Tree Box” music festival.

This was their first music festival.

The festival coordinator, Lauren Dunigan, said they hope to do this event again.

“We hope to have another one late spring, early summer, and then another one at the end of the summer next year,” said Dunigan. “So, we hope to have more festivals, more concerts to bring more people together and enjoying some rock music.”

The lineup was made up of nationally known mid-90s to early 2000′s rock bands, including Eve 6, the Verve Pipe, and many more.

