Advertise With Us

Rihanna welcomes 2nd baby with A$AP Rocky, report says

Rihanna performs during the halftime show at the NFL Super Bowl 57 football game on Feb. 12,...
Rihanna performs during the halftime show at the NFL Super Bowl 57 football game on Feb. 12, 2023.(AP Photo/Matt Slocum | File image)
By CNN Newsource staff
Published: Aug. 22, 2023 at 7:37 PM EDT|Updated: 59 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - Rihanna has given birth to her second baby with partner A$AP Rocky.

According to People, the “Diamonds” singer, 35, officially became a mom for the second time with partner A$AP Rocky, 34.

Rihanna announced her second pregnancy during this year’s Super Bowl halftime show.

The couple are already parents to a 15-month-old son named RZA.

Copyright 2023 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Amber Alert cancelled for infant twins who went missing in Livonia
Smoke from the fire.
Man dies after police standoff, fire, in Bath Township
1 dead, 2 critically injured from crash in Jackson County
The fire engulfed much of a vacant commercial building on W. North St.
Crews contain large structure fire near Cooper St in Jackson, road remains closed
Jackson authorities find missing 12-year-old

Latest News

Charlotte could be the first city in Eaton County to have a recreational marijuana dispensary.
Charlotte city council votes to allow commercial marijuana within city
Community enjoys tacos, live music in downtown Lansing
Community enjoys tacos, live music in downtown Lansing
Art Feast returns to Lansing
Art Feast returns to Lansing
Celebrating 10 years of business at the creek
Celebrating 10 years of business at the creek
‘Rockin’ the Tree Box’ music festival held in Jackson
‘Rockin’ the Tree Box’ music festival held in Jackson