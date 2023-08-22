Advertise With Us

Residents asked to avoid area of Cooper St near North St in Jackson due to large structure fire

(City of Jackson)
By WILX News 10
Published: Aug. 22, 2023 at 12:45 PM EDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
JACKSON, Mich. (WILX) - The city is asking the public to avoid the area of Cooper Street near North Street for a large structure fire.

The City of Jackson said at around 12:40 p.m. there is a large structure fire that’s bringing possible breathing and health hazards to the area.

Public safety advises closing windows and turning off air conditioning if you are near the smoke plume.

The fire is happening in a commercial building north of the Armory Arts complex.

The city said Jackson fire crews are on scene scene battling the fire and it could take several hours to get the situation under control.

This is a developing story. Stay with News 10 for updates.

