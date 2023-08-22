Advertise With Us

Report: 1 in 5 women report maternity mistreatment

FILE- According to a CDC report, 1 in 5 women say health care providers mistreated them at some...
FILE- According to a CDC report, 1 in 5 women say health care providers mistreated them at some point during their pregnancies.(Source: Pixabay)
By CNN Newsource Staff
Published: Aug. 22, 2023 at 2:47 PM EDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention issued a report on the state of maternity care in the United States.

According to the report, one in five women reported mistreatment while receiving maternity care.

Nearly 10% said health care providers ignored them, refused to help or took too long to help.

About one in 15 said doctors, nurses or midwives shouted at them, with 4% saying that they were threatened. Also, one in 10 women said they experienced discrimination based on age or weight.

One in eight Black mothers said they were discriminated against because of their race. Researchers say that could help explain why Black women were more than two times more likely than average to die from pregnancy or childbirth in 2021.

People who have negative experiences with the health care system are less likely to seek treatment.

Copyright 2023 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Amber Alert cancelled for infant twins who went missing in Livonia
1 dead, 2 critically injured from crash in Jackson County
Jackson authorities find missing 12-year-old
W Saginaw Hwy at Waverly Road in Delta Twp reopens following crash
Covid-19
New Covid-19 variant spotted in Michigan

Latest News

Charlotte could be the first city in Eaton County to have a recreational marijuana dispensary.
Charlotte city council votes to allow commercial marijuana within city
It is hard to imagine that Sparrow Health System physician Dr. Stephen Guertin is retiring.
48 years of saving lives: Sparrow Health System physician Dr. Stephen Guertin announces retirement
FILE - The United States Coast Guard Academy is seen, Sept. 14, 2020, in New London, Conn....
Federal legislation proposed to protect Coast Guard Academy cadets who file sexual assault reports
A teen in Minnesota caught a wallet full of cash while fishing.
14-year-old hooks wallet holding $2,000 while fishing