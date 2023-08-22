Advertise With Us

The Peoples Church gives a warm welcome to MSU students

Although the church is over 100 years old, staff is always adapting to the times.
By WILX News 10
Published: Aug. 22, 2023 at 4:34 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
EAST LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - As students use this week to move back to East Lansing and campus, The Peoples Church is opening their doors.

The People’s Church is an interdenominational church affiliated with the United Church of Christ, the United Methodist Church, the Presbyterian Church USA, and American Baptist Churches, an identity and history they proudly embrace for the theological diversity it brings in a time when many nondenominational churches are being started. 

Although the church is over 100 years old, staff is always adapting to the times. The Peoples Church is formally becoming an Open and Affirming church, which is terminology in their denominations meaning that they are affirming and accepting of the LGBTQ communities in the life of our church.

But this amazing organization located on the 200 block of W. Grand River Ave, welcomes all ages, even the littlest of students. they have their own accredited preschool that was recently voted the community choice preschool

The head pastor is the Rev. Dr. Shawnthea Monroe, and their associate pastor is the Rev. Haley Hansen. Both of our pastors are so very passionate and involved in the wonderful ministries.

For more information so you know when to stop by: https://www.thepeopleschurch.com/

