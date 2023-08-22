Parents spending more money for school supplies

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - In Mid-Michigan, students are returning to the classroom. This means parents are shelling out money to pay for school supplies. But, back-to-school shoppers need help to escape inflation.

According to a new report, Mid-Michigan parents will likely spend more money this year buying school supplies and clothes.

Venus Henderson-Hughes said the COVID-19 pandemic caused her to do back-to-school shopping on Amazon.

“A 12-year-old that goes to Dwight Rich. I have a 10-year-old that goes to Lyons Elementary. And I have an eight-year-old that goes to Forest View.”

This year, she’ll be back in the stories shopping, looking for deals for her three kids.

“I’m just going in with an open mind. If it’s not in our budget, we won’t get it,” said Henderson-Hughes.

With items left over from last school year—such as pencils, Crayons and notebooks—Henderson-Hughes said she will save money on supplies. She said this year, all three of their kids need new clothes.

“We always need new gym shoes in the new school year,” said Henderson-Hughes. “We know that we’re going to need some more jeans and things like that.”

Consumer spending experts said 84% of consumers plan to buy clothes, more than 70 percent plan to buy school supplies and shoes and 60 percent plan to purchase backpacks.

“Unfortunately, prices are higher. So the average American family will be spending $890 if you have a kid that goes to elementary school or high school,” said Dr. Ayalla Ruvio.

Consumer behavior researcher Dr. Ruvio said inflation impacts the price of almost everything.

“Last year, they paid about 11 percent less than what they’re paying today,” said Dr. Ruvio.

“I’m hoping not to go over $500. I’m hoping,” said Henderson-Hughes.

She said with back-to-school supplies so high, she’s prepared to spend more money to ensure her kids have what they need in the classroom.

Subscribe to our News 10 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning.

Copyright 2023 WILX. All rights reserved.